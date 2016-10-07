Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil Perspective: front
Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil Perspective: back
Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil Perspective: left
Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil Perspective: right
Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil

12 fl ozUPC: 0069765810103
Product Details

Our hemp oil is cold pressed and cold filtered with no added preservatives or dyes. Each 15-millilitre serving (1 tablespoon) contains 10 grams of omega-3 and omega-6. The light, nutty taste is perfect drizzled over veggies, on pasta, or even on your popcorn for movie night. You can also add it to salad dressings, sauces, dips, and shakes. Use this light green oil as a substitute for other oils in recipes that aren’t heated above 300 °F (150 °C). Not recommended for frying.

Benefits:

  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • 2,000 mg Omega-3
  • 420 mg GLA
  • 140 mg SDA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories121
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil . Omega-3 ( Alpha-Linolenic Acid ) and Omega-6 ( Linoleic Acid ) .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
