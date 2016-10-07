Manitoba Harvest Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil
Product Details
Our hemp oil is cold pressed and cold filtered with no added preservatives or dyes. Each 15-millilitre serving (1 tablespoon) contains 10 grams of omega-3 and omega-6. The light, nutty taste is perfect drizzled over veggies, on pasta, or even on your popcorn for movie night. You can also add it to salad dressings, sauces, dips, and shakes. Use this light green oil as a substitute for other oils in recipes that aren’t heated above 300 °F (150 °C). Not recommended for frying.
Benefits:
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- 2,000 mg Omega-3
- 420 mg GLA
- 140 mg SDA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw Cold Pressed Hemp Seed Oil . Omega-3 ( Alpha-Linolenic Acid ) and Omega-6 ( Linoleic Acid ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More