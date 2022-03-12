Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts Shelled Hemp Seeds
1 lbUPC: 0069765820121
Product Details
We believe in living life with bold hearts and open minds. Passionate and purposeful in our pursuit of better nutrition, our restless curiosity motivates us to uncover delicious new paths to health and well-being. That's why we're obsessive about bringing the freshest, highest quality hemp seeds from field to table. Join us in harvesting the power of hemp!
Why Hemp Hearts Rule
- 2X More Protein
- 70% More Iron
- 25% More OMEGAS 3 & 6 (than 30g of chia or flax seeds)
- Delicious Nutty Tastiness
- Ready to Eat
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0.5g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Shelled Hemp Seed .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
