Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Oil 1000mg Softgel Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0069765810105
Purchase Options
Product Details
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seed Oil is a rich source of Omega 3 & 6 Essential Fatty Acids. It is also a source of super fatty acids gamma linolenic acid (GLA) and Stearidonic Acid (SDA). Manitoba Harvest offers you this nutrition in 1,000 mg softgels for your convenience.
- Essential Fatty Acid Supplement
- Natural, Healthy, Sustainable
- 720 mg Omega 3 & 6
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.