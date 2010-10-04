Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Pro 70 Plant Based Protein Supplement
1 lbUPC: 0069765869003
Product Details
With 20g of plant protein per serving, Hemp Yeah! Max Protein is the perfect plant-based protein, offering all essential amino acids. Mild tasting with a creamy texture, it’s delicious added to your favorite smoothie recipe and made with only two ingredients. Try blending with Hemp Yeah! Hemp Milk and fruit for a tasty smoothie – great for athletes!
- Vegan
- Organic
- 4.5g Omegas 3 & 6
- 3g Fiber
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g6.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate4.5g1.5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein20g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron4.5mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hemp Protein Concentrate, Natural Plant Extracts
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
