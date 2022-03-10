Want protein AND fiber? There are 15g of protein and 8g of fiber per serving in this powerhouse plant-based protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Balanced Protein + Fiber is made with just one ingredient: hemp protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Balanced Protein + Fiber is unsweetened, making it a versatile choice for a boost in smoothies and for baking your favorite cupcakes, muffins, pancakes and more.

Non-GMO, Vegan

2g Omegas 3 & 6