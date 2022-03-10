Manitoba Harvest Hemp Pro50 Powder Supplement Perspective: front
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Pro50 Powder Supplement Perspective: back
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Pro50 Powder Supplement

1 lbUPC: 0069765810108
Product Details

Want protein AND fiber? There are 15g of protein and 8g of fiber per serving in this powerhouse plant-based protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Balanced Protein + Fiber is made with just one ingredient: hemp protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Balanced Protein + Fiber is unsweetened, making it a versatile choice for a boost in smoothies and for baking your favorite cupcakes, muffins, pancakes and more.

  • Non-GMO, Vegan
  • 2g Omegas 3 & 6

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories134
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat0.6g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hemp Protein Powder . Contains : No Additives Or Preservatives .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
