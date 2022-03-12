Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah!™ Plant Protein Blend Unsweetened
1 lbUPC: 0069765869158
Purchase Options
Product Details
NEW Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend Unsweetened is a delicious blend of organic hemp and pea protein. It''s packed with 20 grams of organic plant-based protein, 2 grams of omegas-3 and 6 and 2 grams of fiber per serving.
100% plant protein
2 grams of omegas 3 & 6
Made with renewable energy
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Hemp Protein Concentrate , Natural Orange Extract ) , Organic Guar Gum .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More