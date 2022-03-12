Nutrition Facts

16.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3.5g 5% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 150mg 6%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g

Protein 20g

Calcium 0mg 2%

Iron 0mg 6%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%