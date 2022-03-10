Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah!™ Plant Protein Blend Vanilla Perspective: front
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah!™ Plant Protein Blend Vanilla

1 lbUPC: 0069765869157
Simply Super Vanilla Blend

NEW Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend Vanilla is a delicious blend of organic hemp and pea protein, coconut sugar, and vanilla flavor. It''s packed with 20 grams of organic plant-based protein, 2 grams of omegas-3 and 6 and 3 grams of fiber per serving.

100% plant protein

2 grams of omegas 3 & 6

Made with renewable energy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein20g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Hemp Protein Concentrate , Natural Orange Extract ) , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Natural Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Natural Flavors , Organic Guar Gum .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More