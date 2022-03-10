Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah!™ Plant Protein Blend Vanilla
Product Details
Simply Super Vanilla Blend
NEW Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend Vanilla is a delicious blend of organic hemp and pea protein, coconut sugar, and vanilla flavor. It''s packed with 20 grams of organic plant-based protein, 2 grams of omegas-3 and 6 and 3 grams of fiber per serving.
100% plant protein
2 grams of omegas 3 & 6
Made with renewable energy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hemp Yeah! Plant Protein Blend ( Organic Pea Protein , Organic Hemp Protein Concentrate , Natural Orange Extract ) , Organic Coconut Sugar , Organic Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Natural Vanilla Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Natural Flavors , Organic Guar Gum .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
