Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3tbsp (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 15g 19.23% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 12g Monounsaturated Fat 2g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 10g

Calcium 19mg 2%

Iron 4mg 20%