Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts
7 ozUPC: 0069765810107
Product Details
Every serving of these versatile seeds will add 10 grams protein, 12 grams Omegas 3 & 6, and a rich nutty taste to any meal! Sprinkle Organic Hemp Hearts on salad, cereal, or yogurt, or blend them into smoothies.
- 12g Omegas 3 & 6
- 9 Essential Amino Acids
- Contains vital nutrients like magnesium, fiber, zinc, and iron
- Organic, Vegan, Paleo, Keto, and Gluten-Free
- 10g Protein
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat12g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron4mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Shelled Hemp Seeds
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.