Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Pro Fiber Plant Based Protein Supplement
Product Details
If you’re looking to add some extra fiber to your diet, Unsweetened Hemp Yeah! Max Fiber Protein Powder is the perfect choice. It’s packed with fiber (13g, 46% of your recommended daily intake per serving), and contains only one ingredient: organic hemp protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Max Fiber Protein Powder is great blended with your favorite smoothie or in baked goods. substitute for baking flour!
- Vegan
- Organic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 ( Alpha-linolenic Acid Ala ) , Omega-6 ( Linolenic Acid La ) , Omega-9 ( Oleic Acid Oa ) . Typical Amino Acid Profile ( Aspartic Acid , Threonine , Serine , Glutamic Acid , Proline , Glycine , Alanine , Valine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Tyrosine , Phenylalanine , Lysine , Histidine , Arginine , Cystine , methionine ) . Other Ingredients : Raw Cold Milled Organic Hemp Powder .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More