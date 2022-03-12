Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Pro Fiber Plant Based Protein Supplement Perspective: front
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Pro Fiber Plant Based Protein Supplement Perspective: back
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Pro Fiber Plant Based Protein Supplement

2 lbUPC: 0069765869105
Product Details

If you’re looking to add some extra fiber to your diet, Unsweetened Hemp Yeah! Max Fiber Protein Powder is the perfect choice. It’s packed with fiber (13g, 46% of your recommended daily intake per serving), and contains only one ingredient: organic hemp protein powder. Hemp Yeah! Max Fiber Protein Powder is great blended with your favorite smoothie or in baked goods. substitute for baking flour!

  • Vegan
  • Organic

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber13g52%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Omega-3 ( Alpha-linolenic Acid Ala ) , Omega-6 ( Linolenic Acid La ) , Omega-9 ( Oleic Acid Oa ) . Typical Amino Acid Profile ( Aspartic Acid , Threonine , Serine , Glutamic Acid , Proline , Glycine , Alanine , Valine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Tyrosine , Phenylalanine , Lysine , Histidine , Arginine , Cystine , methionine ) . Other Ingredients : Raw Cold Milled Organic Hemp Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible