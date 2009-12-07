Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Pro Fiber Powder Supplement
1 lbUPC: 0069765820201
Manitoba Harvest has taken the wholesome goodness of one of the greenest crops on the earth, hemp, and made it into a delicious and convenient protein powder. Stir into your hot cereal or yogurt, enjoy in a smoothie, or add to your favorite baking recipe.
- 11 g Protein • 2.7 g Omega-3 & 6 • 13 g Fiber
- Plant Based Protein Supplement
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
- 15 Servings
- Kosher
- Non GMO
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber13g52%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Raw Cold Milled Organic Hemp Protein Powder .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More