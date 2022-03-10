Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Seed Oil
8 fl ozUPC: 0069765820101
- Unrefined and cold pressed
- Vegan
- Gluten free
- Omegas 3 & 6
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories126
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Omega-3 , Omega-6 , GLA , Sda , Hemp Seed Oil Cold Pressed Organic
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More