Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (15 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 121

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.33% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g