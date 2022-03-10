Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Seed Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0069765820102
Product Details
- Unrefined and cold pressed
- Vegan
- Gluten free
- Omegas 3 & 6
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories121
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Cold Pressed Organic Hemp Oil
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.