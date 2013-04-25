Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds Perspective: front
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds Perspective: back
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds Perspective: left
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds Perspective: right
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds Perspective: top
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds

12 ozUPC: 0069765820301
Product Details

  • USDA Organic
  • Contains 10 Grams of Omegas 3 & 6
  • Sprinkle on Salad, Cereal, and Yogurt
  • Delicious Nutty Flavor
  • Non GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0.9g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
