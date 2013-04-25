Hover to Zoom
Manitoba Harvest Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds
12 ozUPC: 0069765820301
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Contains 10 Grams of Omegas 3 & 6
- Sprinkle on Salad, Cereal, and Yogurt
- Delicious Nutty Flavor
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat10g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0.9g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More