Nutrition Facts

11.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 170

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 10g Monounsaturated Fat 1.5g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 0.9g

Protein 10g