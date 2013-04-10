Manuka Health MGO 100+ Manuka Honey Perspective: front
Manuka Health MGO 100+ Manuka Honey Perspective: back
Manuka Health MGO 100+ Manuka Honey

8.8 ozUPC: 0089501500152
Premium New Zealand MGO™ 100+ Manuka Honey. Certified for natural methylglyoxal content (minimum 100mg/kg) - scientifically proven to be a key natural compound in Manuka honey MGO™ 100+ Manuka Honey has a delicious rich flavor and a smooth velvety texture.

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2mg
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Manuka Honey .

Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

