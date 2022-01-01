Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Manuka Health MGO 30+ Honey Blend, 8.8 Ounces
16UPC: 0089501500150
Purchase Options
Product Details
MGO 30+ Manuka Honey Blend has a beautiful, full-bodied taste from the deep rich flavor of genuine Manuka Honey combined with New Zealand bush honey.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2mg
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Manuka Honey .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.