Manuka Health MGO 400+ Manuka Honey
Product Details
Premium New Zealand MGO™ 400+ Manuka Honey. Certified for natural methylglyoxal content (minimum 400mg/kg) - scientifically proven to be a key natural compound in Manuka honey MGO™ 400+ Manuka Honey has a delicious rich flavor and a smooth velvety texture.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Manuka Honey , Rewarewa Honey .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More