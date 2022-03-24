Given by nature. Proven by science. These delicious soothing lozenges help to calm and soothe a dry, scratchy throat. They combine the goodness of premium New Zealand manuka honey with the support of vitamin C and the fresh fruity taste of blackcurrant.

100% natural with vitamin C

Delicious and soothing

Suitable for vegetarians

Made with our high grade MGO 400+ manuka honey, certified for natural methylglyoxal content (400mg/kg)