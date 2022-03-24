Hover to Zoom
Manuka Health Protecting Propolis Honey Lozenges
15 ctUPC: 0089501500231
Product Details
Given by nature. Proven by science. Thesenlozenges are a convenient immune booster and instantly soothe a dry, scratchy throat. They combine the goodness of premium New Zealand manuka honey with the support of vitamin C and the protective power of propolis.
- 100% natural with vitamin C
- Delicious and soothing
- Suitable for vegetarians
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Made with our high grade MGO 400+ manuka honey, certified for natural methylglyoxal content (400mg/kg)