Maple Grove Farms of Vermont Fat Free Cranberry Balsamic Dressing
8 fl ozUPC: 0007468300452
Tart cranberry flavor makes our fat free cranberry balsamic dressing perfect.
Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Cranberry Juice Concentrate, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must, Caramel Color), Salt, Natural Flavor, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Dried Onion, Citric Acid, Dried Garlic, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (To Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
