Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 190

% Daily value*

Total Fat 16g 20.51% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 4g Monounsaturated Fat 10g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 7g 2.55% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 1g

Protein 7g

Calcium 78mg 6%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%