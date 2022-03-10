Hover to Zoom
MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter
16 ozUPC: 0005165109218
Product Details
The next best thing to eating your almonds straight from the orchard, this mellow-flavored spread is for almond purists who want nothing but the naturally delicious taste of raw nuts.
- Only 1 Ingredient
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Small Batch Roasted
- Velvety Texture
- California Almonds
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Almonds
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
