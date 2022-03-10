MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter Perspective: front
MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter Perspective: back
MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter Perspective: left
MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter Perspective: right
MaraNatha Creamy Raw California Almond Butter

16 ozUPC: 0005165109218
Product Details

The next best thing to eating your almonds straight from the orchard, this mellow-flavored spread is for almond purists who want nothing but the naturally delicious taste of raw nuts.

  • Only 1 Ingredient
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Small Batch Roasted
  • Velvety Texture
  • California Almonds
  • Gluten Free
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Almonds

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
