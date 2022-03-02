Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
MaraNatha Crunchy Almond Butter
12 ozUPC: 0005165109369
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
No Stir!
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- Small Batch Roasted
- California Almonds
- Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More