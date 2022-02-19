Hover to Zoom
MaraNatha® Organic No Sugar or Salt Added Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0005165119238
Product Details
It All Starts with the Sun. Our master roaster then roasts & double grinds our peanuts in small batches. Our signature process delivers a distinct flavor, a velvety smooth texture, and an unforgettable taste. No stir!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
