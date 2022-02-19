Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 200

% Daily value*

Total Fat 17g 21.79% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 5g Monounsaturated Fat 9g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 4g 1.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 8g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Potassium 188mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%