Hover to Zoom
Mariani California Raisins
40 ozUPC: 0007102225190
Purchase Options
Product Details
Grown in the bright California sunshine, Mariani raisins are preservative free and have no added sugar. These plump delicious raisins are not only tasty, but convenient as well. Use to sprinkle on your cereal or salad, add to your favorite recipe, or as a healthy snack on the go.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g10%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar26g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Seedless Raisins , Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More