Ingredients

Pitted Dried Plums [ Plums , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apricots [ Apricots , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Peaches [ Peaches , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Pears [ Pears , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apples [ Apples , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] . Sulfur Dioxide and/or Sodium Bisulfite and/or Potassium Sorbate Added as Preservatives .

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More