Mariani Mixed Dried Fruit Value Pack
Product Details
Savory plums, sweet pears, distinctive peaches, tender apricots, and tasty apples – it’s the perfect blend of orchard fruits. We’ve taken the best of all the orchard fruits to create a tantalizing blend that satisfies the most discerning palates. Our Mixed Fruit also provides a good source of both the Antioxidant Vitamin A and Dietary Fiber. Try our Mixed Fruit – this unique blend is sure to be your go to favorite!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pitted Dried Plums [ Plums , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apricots [ Apricots , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Peaches [ Peaches , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Pears [ Pears , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apples [ Apples , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] . Sulfur Dioxide and/or Sodium Bisulfite and/or Potassium Sorbate Added as Preservatives .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More