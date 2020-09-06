Mariani Mixed Dried Fruit Value Pack Perspective: front
Mariani Mixed Dried Fruit Value Pack Perspective: left
Mariani Mixed Dried Fruit Value Pack Perspective: right
Mariani Mixed Dried Fruit Value Pack

32 ozUPC: 0007102231251
Product Details

Savory plums, sweet pears, distinctive peaches, tender apricots, and tasty apples – it’s the perfect blend of orchard fruits. We’ve taken the best of all the orchard fruits to create a tantalizing blend that satisfies the most discerning palates. Our Mixed Fruit also provides a good source of both the Antioxidant Vitamin A and Dietary Fiber. Try our Mixed Fruit – this unique blend is sure to be your go to favorite!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pitted Dried Plums [ Plums , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apricots [ Apricots , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Peaches [ Peaches , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Pears [ Pears , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] , Dried Apples [ Apples , Medium Chain Triglycerides ( , from : Coconut and/or Palm Kernel ) ] . Sulfur Dioxide and/or Sodium Bisulfite and/or Potassium Sorbate Added as Preservatives .

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
