Mariani No Added Sugar Dried Mango Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Mariani No Added Sugar Dried Mango

16 ozUPC: 0007102233028
Purchase Options

Product Details

How you can enjoy the exotically delicious flavor and texture of a fresh Thailand mango?Simply by opening a bag of Mariani Premium Mango. We take fruit that has been ripened to perfection; slice and dry it and the result is a wonderfully natural, nutritious snack. Our sweet Mango can be eaten directly from the bag or diced and added to your favorite recipes. Enjoy our Mango for a smart way to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar24g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Dried Mango

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More