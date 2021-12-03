Mariani No Added Sugar Dried Mango
Product Details
How you can enjoy the exotically delicious flavor and texture of a fresh Thailand mango?Simply by opening a bag of Mariani Premium Mango. We take fruit that has been ripened to perfection; slice and dry it and the result is a wonderfully natural, nutritious snack. Our sweet Mango can be eaten directly from the bag or diced and added to your favorite recipes. Enjoy our Mango for a smart way to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Dried Mango
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
