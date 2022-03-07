Mariani Pitted Dried Prunes
Product Details
You’ll never question what true quality dried plums should taste like once you savor the tender, mellow flavor of our Pitted Dried Prunes. Beautiful and plump in appearance, moist and meaty in texture, sweet and savory in taste, just one serving is a sweet way to enjoy a good source of the Antioxidant Vitamin A and dietary fiber. Our Pitted Dried Prunes are all about quality, taste, and healthful benefits!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pitted Prunes, Sunflower Oil, Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More