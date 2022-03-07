Mariani Pitted Dried Prunes Perspective: front
Mariani Pitted Dried Prunes

18 ozUPC: 0007102253111
You’ll never question what true quality dried plums should taste like once you savor the tender, mellow flavor of our Pitted Dried Prunes. Beautiful and plump in appearance, moist and meaty in texture, sweet and savory in taste, just one serving is a sweet way to enjoy a good source of the Antioxidant Vitamin A and dietary fiber. Our Pitted Dried Prunes are all about quality, taste, and healthful benefits!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4prunes (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium293mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin K24mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pitted Prunes, Sunflower Oil, Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative

May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives.

