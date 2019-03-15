Hover to Zoom
Mariani Pitted Dried Prunes
36 ozUPC: 0007102253322
Product Details
Just add one serving of Mariani Pitted Prunes in a sweet way to enjoy a good source of Dietary Fiber and the Antioxidant Vitamin A. This sensational Superfruit may also help you stay strong - studies suggest that the consumption of Prunes may help reserve the loss of bone density.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4prunes (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium293mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin K24mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted Prunes, Sunflower Oil, Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
