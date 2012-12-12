Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie. Made with premium seasoned beef, savory vegetables, and made-from-scratch gravy - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 13g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.
- 15 oz. Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Water, Beef and Binder Product (Beef, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey, Dried Cauliflower, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Spice Extractives), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Beef Crumbles (Beef, Salt, Garlic Juice, Flavoring), Carrots, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Celery, Beef Flavor (Cooked Beef, Yeast Extract, Beef Tallow, Beef Extract, Flavoring, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Celery], Lactic Acid), Wine, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Canola Oil, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
