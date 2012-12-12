Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie Frozen Meal

15 ozUPC: 0002113150693
Product Details

Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie. Made with premium seasoned beef, savory vegetables, and made-from-scratch gravy - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 13g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.

  • 15 oz. Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (200 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g28.21%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein13g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.8mg15%
Potassium410mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Water, Beef and Binder Product (Beef, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey, Dried Cauliflower, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Spice Extractives), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Beef Crumbles (Beef, Salt, Garlic Juice, Flavoring), Carrots, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Celery, Beef Flavor (Cooked Beef, Yeast Extract, Beef Tallow, Beef Extract, Flavoring, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Celery], Lactic Acid), Wine, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Canola Oil, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
