Ingredients

Filling: Water, Beef and Binder Product (Beef, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey, Dried Cauliflower, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Spice Extractives), Beef Crumbles (Beef, Salt, Garlic Juice, Flavoring), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Carrots, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Celery, Contains 2% or Less of: Beef Flavor (Cooked Beef, Yeast Extract, Beef Tallow, Beef Extract, Flavoring, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Celery], Lactic Acid), Wine, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Canola Oil, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

