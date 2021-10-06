Marie Callender's Beef Pot Pie
Product Details
Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie bakes premium seasoned beef, carrots, celery, and potatoes in a flaky, made-from-scratch crust for a flavor you are sure to love. Perfect for a delicious dinner, Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie is made with premium USDA choice beef and contains no artificial preservatives or flavors. Marie Callender’s pot pies are made with wholesome ingredients and can be microwaved or heated in the oven.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Water, Beef and Binder Product (Beef, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavor, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey, Dried Cauliflower, Sesame Oil, Soybean Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Phosphate, Caramel Color, Spice Extractives), Beef Crumbles (Beef, Salt, Garlic Juice, Flavoring), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Carrots, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Celery, Contains 2% or Less of: Beef Flavor (Cooked Beef, Yeast Extract, Beef Tallow, Beef Extract, Flavoring, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Onion, Carrot, Celery], Lactic Acid), Wine, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Canola Oil, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More