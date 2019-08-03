Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd's Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
From frozen to fantastic, from famished to full: Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd's Pie is a convenient and delicious way to satisfy your appetite. This classic shepherd's pie frozen dinner is made with seasoned beef, carrots, and corn in a rich, savory gravy all topped with mashed potatoes for a warm, hearty, and delicious meal you can enjoy at work or at home. Marie Callender's Beef Shepherd's Pies are made with no artificial flavors and no artificial colors. They provide a quick, convenient way to enjoy a tasty meal at the end of a long day.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Mashed Potatoes (Rehydrated Potato Flakes and Granules [Water, Potatoes, Mono- and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, BHT, Sodium Bisulfite], Water, Cream, Butter [Cream, Salt], Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Spice, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Cooked Seasoned Beef (Beef, Salt, Flavoring, Spice), Gravy (Water, Cooked Beef Crumbles [Beef, Salt, Garlic Juice, Flavoring], Burgundy Wine, Modified Corn Starch, Onions, Contains 2% or Less of: Beef Flavor [Cooked Beef, Yeast Extract, Beef Tallow, Beef Extract, Flavoring, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Onion, Carrot, Celery), Lactic Acid], Salt, Garlic, Caramel Color, Chardonnay Wine, Canola Oil, Butter (Cream, Salt), Methylcellulose, Olive Oil), Carrots, Corn
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
