Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie
Product Details
Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken, savory vegetables, bacon, and a made-from-scratch sauce - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 15 g protein per serving, and no artificial colors or flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Broccoli, Cheddar Club Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium, Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Contain: Sugar, Brown Sugar, and/or Smoked Flavor), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Maltodextrin, Carrots, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter (Cream, Salt), Enzyme Modified Cheese (Cheddar and Colby Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Disodium Phosphate, Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Annatto (Color), Guar Gum, Citric Acid.Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More