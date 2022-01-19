Ingredients

Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Broccoli, Cheddar Club Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium, Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Contain: Sugar, Brown Sugar, and/or Smoked Flavor), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Maltodextrin, Carrots, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter (Cream, Salt), Enzyme Modified Cheese (Cheddar and Colby Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Disodium Phosphate, Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Annatto (Color), Guar Gum, Citric Acid.Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

