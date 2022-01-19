Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie

15 ozUPC: 0002113150695
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Cheesy Chicken & Bacon Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken, savory vegetables, bacon, and a made-from-scratch sauce - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 15 g protein per serving, and no artificial colors or flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (200 g)
Amount per serving
Calories490
% Daily value*
Total Fat29g37.18%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar6g
Protein15g
Calcium110mg8%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium290mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Broccoli, Cheddar Club Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Color]), Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium, Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Contain: Sugar, Brown Sugar, and/or Smoked Flavor), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Maltodextrin, Carrots, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Butter (Cream, Salt), Enzyme Modified Cheese (Cheddar and Colby Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Nonfat Dry Milk, Onions, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Disodium Phosphate, Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Annatto (Color), Guar Gum, Citric Acid.Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More