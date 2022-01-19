Marie Callender's Chicken Corn Chowder Pot Pie Perspective: front
Marie Callender's Chicken Corn Chowder Pot Pie

15 ozUPC: 0002113150697
Product Details

Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Chicken Corn Chowder Pot Pie. Made with white-meat chicken, bacon, tender corn, and a made-from-scratch sauce — all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 13 g protein per serving, and no artificial colors or flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (200 g)
Amount per serving
Calories460
% Daily value*
Total Fat26g33.33%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein13g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Broth Powder [Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavors]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Dry Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Corn, Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Water, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Contain: Sugar, Brown Sugar, and/or Smoked Flavor), Celery, Onions, White Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Contains 2% or Less of: Cream, Modified Corn Starch, Butter (Cream, Salt), Soybean Oil, Salt, Chicken Flavor (Contains Chicken Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum), Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum.Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

