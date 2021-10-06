Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Comforting, delectable meals are quick and easy with Marie Callender's Pot Pies. Ready in minutes from your microwave or oven, this pot pie makes for a hearty meal anywhere and anytime. Indulge in tender white-meat chicken, carrots, celery, and peas in a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch crust. Heat up this pot pie in the microwave or the oven for delicious homemade taste, made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Whether you're feeding yourself or the whole family, Marie Callender's pot pies are perfect for any occasion. This box contains one 10-ounce (283g) pot pie with 610 calories, 0g trans fat, and 17g of protein; contains soy, milk, and wheat. Enjoy the combination of quality ingredients and the love and care baked into Marie Callender's recipes for the comforting taste of delicious, homemade goodness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Broth Powder [Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavor]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Peas, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Celery, Contains 2% or Less of: Onions, Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Chicken Flavor (Contains Chicken Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum), Cream, Sugar, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric. Crust: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
