Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken, savory vegetables, and made-from-scratch gravy - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 11g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Broth Powder [Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavors]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Peas, Water, Celery, Modified Corn Starch, Onions, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Chicken Flavor (Contains Chicken Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum), Cream, Sugar, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
