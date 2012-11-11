Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal

15 ozUPC: 0002113150691
Product Details

Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken, savory vegetables, and made-from-scratch gravy - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 11g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (200 g)
Amount per serving
Calories410
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g28.21%
Saturated Fat9g45%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar5g
Protein11g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Broth Powder [Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavors]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Peas, Water, Celery, Modified Corn Starch, Onions, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Chicken Flavor (Contains Chicken Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum), Cream, Sugar, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
