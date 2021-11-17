Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies Perspective: front
Indulge in tender white-meat chicken, carrots, celery, and peas in a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch crust. Heat up this pot pie in the microwave or the oven for delicious homemade taste, made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Whether you're feeding yourself or the whole family, Marie Callender's pot pies are perfect for any occasion. This box contains four 10-ounce (283g) pot pies, each with 610 calories, 0g trans fat, and 17g of protein; contains soy, milk, and wheat.

  • Ready in minutes from your microwave or oven
  • This pot pie makes for a hearty meal anywhere and anytime.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pie (283 g)
Amount per serving
Calories600
% Daily value*
Total Fat32g41.03%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium960mg41.74%
Total Carbohydrate61g22.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar6g
Protein17g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron3.7mg20%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Broth Powder [Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavors]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Peas, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Celery, Contains 2% or Less of: Onions, Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Chicken Flavor (Contains Chicken Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate & Disodium Guanylate, Polysorbate 60, Xanthan Gum), Cream, Sugar, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric.Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

