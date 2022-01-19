Marie Callender's Creamy Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Creamy Mushroom Chicken Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken, savory vegetables, and a creamy made-from-scratch mushroom sauce - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 12g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.
Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Mushroom Powder (Sugar, Salt, Powdered Mushroom, Chicken Fat, Corn Starch, Flavoring), Nonfat Dry Milk, Sherry Wine, Shallots, Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Guar Gum, Flavoring. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
