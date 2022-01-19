Ingredients

Filling: Water, Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Mushroom Powder (Sugar, Salt, Powdered Mushroom, Chicken Fat, Corn Starch, Flavoring), Nonfat Dry Milk, Sherry Wine, Shallots, Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Guar Gum, Flavoring. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

