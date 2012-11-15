Marie Callender's Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pot Pie Frozen Meal
Product Details
Warm up with a delicious, comforting Marie Callender's Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pot Pie. Made with tender white-meat chicken and savory vegetables in a delectable Parmesan cream sauce - all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. With 13 g protein per serving, and no preservatives, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, this convenient meal can be microwaved or heated in the oven. Enjoy this warm, hearty, and delicious comfort food today.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Flavor [Contains Chicken Broth, Maltodextrin, Turkey Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Yeast Extract, Cooked Chicken, Turkey Fat, Turkey Meat, Cottonseed Oil, Mushroom Powder, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Broccoli, Parmesan and Romano Cheese from Cow's Milk (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Garlic Sherry Wine, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
