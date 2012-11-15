Ingredients

Filling: Chicken Broth (Water, Chicken Flavor [Contains Chicken Broth, Maltodextrin, Turkey Broth, Rendered Chicken Fat, Salt, Yeast Extract, Cooked Chicken, Turkey Fat, Turkey Meat, Cottonseed Oil, Mushroom Powder, Flavor, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate]), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Carrots, Broccoli, Parmesan and Romano Cheese from Cow's Milk (Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Garlic Sherry Wine, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More