Ingredients

Cornbread (Water, Corn Meal, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Canola Oil, Dried Whole Eggs, Contains 2% or less of: Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Soy Lecithin, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), BBQ Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Onions, Molasses, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or less of: Garlic, Salt, Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder), Spices, Rochester Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil, Paprika), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Onions, Carrots. CONTAINS: EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More