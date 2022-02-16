Marie Callender’s Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce & Chicken Cornbread Pie Perspective: front
Marie Callender’s Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce & Chicken Cornbread Pie

11.5 ozUPC: 0002113100113
Cornbread and barbecue: Not since PB&J has there been such a deliciously perfect pairing. Marie Callender's Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce & Chicken Cornbread Pie is a delicious dish that is ready in minutes. Tender white-meat chicken, onions and carrots are mixed with a made-from-scratch barbecue sauce and topped with golden cornbread for a savory meal that is sure to be a hit. Quick, convenient, and ready in minutes, these microwaveable meals are ideal for weeknight dinners or anytime meals. Enjoy made-from-scratch flavor in minutes with Marie Callender's.

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 meal (326g)
Amount per serving
Calories550
% Daily value*
Total Fat23g29%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol65mg22%
Sodium1450mg63%
Total Carbohydrate64g23%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar31g
Protein22g
Potassium570mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cornbread (Water, Corn Meal, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Canola Oil, Dried Whole Eggs, Contains 2% or less of: Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Soy Lecithin, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), BBQ Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Onions, Molasses, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or less of: Garlic, Salt, Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder), Spices, Rochester Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil, Paprika), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Onions, Carrots. CONTAINS: EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

