Marie Callender’s Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce & Chicken Cornbread Pie
Product Details
Cornbread and barbecue: Not since PB&J has there been such a deliciously perfect pairing. Marie Callender's Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce & Chicken Cornbread Pie is a delicious dish that is ready in minutes. Tender white-meat chicken, onions and carrots are mixed with a made-from-scratch barbecue sauce and topped with golden cornbread for a savory meal that is sure to be a hit. Quick, convenient, and ready in minutes, these microwaveable meals are ideal for weeknight dinners or anytime meals. Enjoy made-from-scratch flavor in minutes with Marie Callender's.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cornbread (Water, Corn Meal, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Dry Whole Milk, Canola Oil, Dried Whole Eggs, Contains 2% or less of: Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Soy Lecithin, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), BBQ Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Onions, Molasses, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or less of: Garlic, Salt, Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Garlic Powder), Spices, Rochester Sauce (Distilled Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Water, Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices, Tamarind, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil, Paprika), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring), Onions, Carrots. CONTAINS: EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More