Ingredients

Filling: Water, gardein(R) Beefless Bites (Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Soy Protein Isolate, Onions, Canola Oil, Yeast Extract, Contains 2% or less of: Methylcellulose, Malt Extract [Malted Barley, Water], Distilled Vinegar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ancient Grain Flour [Khorasan Wheat, Amaranth, Millet, Quinoa], Sugar, Natural Flavors, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Pea Protein), Potatoes (Potatoes, Calcium Chloride), Carrots, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or less of: Celery, Yeast Extract, Onions, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spices, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavors, Methylcellulose, Caramel Color. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color. CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

