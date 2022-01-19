Ingredients

Filling: Water, gardein(R) Meatless Chick'n Bites (Water, Soy Protein Isolate, Vital Wheat Gluten, Contains 2% or less of: Ancient Grain Flour [Khorasan Wheat, Amaranth, Millet, Quinoa], Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Canola Oil, Color Added, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder [Soybeans, Salt], Pea Protein, Turmeric Extractives), Carrots, Peas, Celery, Modified Corn Starch, Onions, Contains 2% or less of: Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Cream, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Methylcellulose, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum, Spice, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric. Crust: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color. CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More