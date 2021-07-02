Ingredients

Crust (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Unsalted Butter [Cream, Natural Flavor], Water, Nonfat Dry Milk, Distilled Vinegar, Salt), Sauce (Water, Heavy Cream [Cream, Carrageenan], Chardonnay Wine, Corn Starch, Onions, Lemon Juice [Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon Oil], Chicken Glace [Chicken Broth, Cooked Chicken, Chicken Fat, Salt, Natural Flavorings], Salt, Unsalted Butter [Cream, Natural Flavor], Garlic, Canola Oil, Butter [Cream, Salt], Methylcellulose, Spice, Whole Thyme, Olive Oil), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Modified Rice Starch, Isolated Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Carrots, Roasted Gold Potatoes, Onions, Dried Parsley

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible