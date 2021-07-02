Marie Callender's Pub Style Herb Roasted Chicken Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Marie Callender's Pub Style Herb Roasted Chicken Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Marie Callender's Pub Style Herb Roasted Chicken Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Marie Callender's Pub Style Herb Roasted Chicken Frozen Meal

2 ct / 20 ozUPC: 0002113100036
Can't make it across the pond to explore the English countryside and visit local pubs? Never fear: Marie Callender's Pub Style Herb Roasted Chicken Meals are inspired by classic pub fare. Each flavor-packed meal contains 19g of protein per serving and is individually wrapped for your convenience. This pub-style meal is made with roasted chicken, vegetables, herbs, and creamy white wine sauce packed into a flaky buttery crust for a warm and delicious meal you can enjoy for lunch or dinner.

  • Contains two 10-ounce Marie Callender's Herb Roasted Chicken Frozen Meals

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (283 g)
Amount per serving
Calories760
% Daily value*
Total Fat45g57.69%
Saturated Fat27g135%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol150mg50%
Sodium1030mg44.78%
Total Carbohydrate69g25.09%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar5g
Protein19g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron3.2mg20%
Potassium430mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crust (Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Unsalted Butter [Cream, Natural Flavor], Water, Nonfat Dry Milk, Distilled Vinegar, Salt), Sauce (Water, Heavy Cream [Cream, Carrageenan], Chardonnay Wine, Corn Starch, Onions, Lemon Juice [Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon Oil], Chicken Glace [Chicken Broth, Cooked Chicken, Chicken Fat, Salt, Natural Flavorings], Salt, Unsalted Butter [Cream, Natural Flavor], Garlic, Canola Oil, Butter [Cream, Salt], Methylcellulose, Spice, Whole Thyme, Olive Oil), Cooked Chicken (White Meat Chicken, Water, Modified Rice Starch, Isolated Soy Protein, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Carrots, Roasted Gold Potatoes, Onions, Dried Parsley

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

