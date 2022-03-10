Marie Callender’s Slow Simmered Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl Frozen Meal
Product Details
Indulge in an Italian food favorite with Marie Callender's Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl. Delicious rigatoni pasta in a made-from-scratch, slow-simmered beef Bolognese sauce combines with aged Parmesan cheese for a savory spin on a classic comfort food. Quick, convenient, and ready in minutes, these microwaveable meals are ideal for weeknight dinners or anytime meals. Enjoy made-from-scratch flavor in minutes with Marie Callender's.
- Contains one 12-ounce Marie Callender's Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl Frozen Pasta Meal
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sauce (Crushed Tomatoes in Puree [Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Puree], Water, Tomato Paste, Parmesan Cheese [Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Onions, Butter [Cream, Salt], Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starhc, Salt, Garlic, Spices, Sugar, Canola Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Olive Oil), Cooked Enriched Paste (Water, Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil), Cooked Seasoned Beef Crumbles (Ground Beef, Seasoning [Flavorings, Salt, Spices, Dextrose], Salt, Tomato Paste, Soybean Oil).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
