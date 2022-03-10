Ingredients

Sauce (Crushed Tomatoes in Puree [Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Puree], Water, Tomato Paste, Parmesan Cheese [Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Onions, Butter [Cream, Salt], Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starhc, Salt, Garlic, Spices, Sugar, Canola Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Olive Oil), Cooked Enriched Paste (Water, Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil), Cooked Seasoned Beef Crumbles (Ground Beef, Seasoning [Flavorings, Salt, Spices, Dextrose], Salt, Tomato Paste, Soybean Oil).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

