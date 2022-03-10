Marie Callender’s Slow Simmered Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Marie Callender’s Slow Simmered Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl Frozen Meal

12 ozUPC: 0002113100027
Indulge in an Italian food favorite with Marie Callender's Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl. Delicious rigatoni pasta in a made-from-scratch, slow-simmered beef Bolognese sauce combines with aged Parmesan cheese for a savory spin on a classic comfort food. Quick, convenient, and ready in minutes, these microwaveable meals are ideal for weeknight dinners or anytime meals. Enjoy made-from-scratch flavor in minutes with Marie Callender's.

  • Contains one 12-ounce Marie Callender's Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl Frozen Pasta Meal

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1meal (340 g)
Amount per serving
Calories470
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium1180mg51.3%
Total Carbohydrate64g23.27%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar9g
Protein20g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron3.5mg20%
Potassium560mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sauce (Crushed Tomatoes in Puree [Crushed Tomatoes, Tomato Puree], Water, Tomato Paste, Parmesan Cheese [Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Onions, Butter [Cream, Salt], Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starhc, Salt, Garlic, Spices, Sugar, Canola Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Olive Oil), Cooked Enriched Paste (Water, Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Soybean Oil), Cooked Seasoned Beef Crumbles (Ground Beef, Seasoning [Flavorings, Salt, Spices, Dextrose], Salt, Tomato Paste, Soybean Oil).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

