Comforting, delectable meals are quick and easy with Marie Callender's Pot Pies. Ready in minutes from your microwave or oven, this pot pie makes for a hearty meal anywhere and anytime. Slow down and savor premium turkey breast, carrots, and onions in a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch crust. Heat up this pot pie in the microwave or the oven for delicious homemade taste, made with wholesome ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Whether you're feeding yourself or the whole family, Marie Callender's pot pies are perfect for any occasion. This box contains one 10-ounce (283g) pot pie with 630 calories, 0g trans fat, and 17g of protein; contains soy, milk, and wheat. Enjoy the combination of quality ingredients and the love and care baked into Marie Callender's recipes for the comforting taste of delicious, homemade goodness.

