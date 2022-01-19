Ingredients

Filling: Turkey Broth (Water, Turkey Flavor [Turkey Broth, Salt, Turkey Fat, Turkey Meat, Flavor]), Cooked Turkey (Turkey Breast, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring, Soy Lecithin), Carrots, Peas, Water, Celery, Modified Corn Starch, Onions, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk. Cream.Chicken Flavor (Maltodextrin, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavors), Sugar, Methylcellulose.Flavoring, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Extractives of Turmeric, Filling: Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Interesterified Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Modified Whey, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

