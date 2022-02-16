Ingredients

Mashed Potatoes (Rehydrated Potato Flakes and Granules [Water, Potatoes, Mono- and Diglycerides, Citric Acid, Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, BHT, Sodium Bisulfite], Water, Cream, Butter [Cream, Salt], Soybean Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Spice, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Gravy (Water, Mushrooms, Modified Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Chicken Flavor [Chicken Broth, Salt, Chicken Fat], White Wine, Salt, Butter [Cream, Salt], Nonfat Dry Milk, Vegetable Base [Sautéed Vegetable Purees {Carrots, Celery, Onions}, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch and Natural Flavoring], Methylcellulose, Flavoring, Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Cooked Turkey (Turkey Breast, Water, Isolated Soy Protein Product [Isolated Soy Protein, Modified Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Carrageenan, Soy Lecithin], Dextrose, Salt, Flavoring, Soy Lecithin), Stuffing (Water, Bread Cubes [Enriched Wheat Flour {Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid}, Whole Wheat Flour, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Salt, Vegetable Shortening [Palm Oil], Dehydrated Onions, Yeast, Grain Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Sage, Basil, Black Pepper, Soybean Oil, Soy Lecithin], Onions, Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Onion, Hydrolyzed Soy and Corn Protein, Salt, Chicken Fat, Sugar, Chicken Flavor, Dehydrated Parsley, Spices, Chicken Powder {Cooked Chicken, Natural Flavor}, Turmeric, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Extractives of Turmeric], Salt, Sage), Green Beans, Corn. CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More