Marie Sharp's exotic sauce is the finest product of its kind. This unique carrot-based blend achieves the perfect balance between flavor and heat. Nestled in the foothills of the Mayan mountains, Marie Sharp's factory still creates products the old-fashioned way, using the freshest vegetables and the finest ingredients. Her secret homemade recipe utilizes the potent red habanero pepper. Produced in the fertile paradise of Belize, her red habanero is considered to be the hottest variety of pepper known to man, Marie has spent many years cultivating a habanero worthy of her recipe. She has succeeded.