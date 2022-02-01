The Mariko pattern by is the ideal blend of both classic style and simplicity. It is wonderful for both casual and formal dining occasions. With 18/0 stainless steel protecting the flatware against corrosion Mariko is well made and durable. This flatware is sure to last and will make an excellent addition to your table. Set Includes: Dinner fork Salad fork Teaspoon Dinner spoon Dinner knife Features: Mirror finish. Versatile design. 18/0 Stainless steel. Dishwasher safe.