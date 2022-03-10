Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 45

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 375mg 16%

Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Sugar 4g

Protein 3g

Calcium 34mg 2%

Iron 1mg 6%