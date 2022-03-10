Hover to Zoom
Marin Artichoke Hearts
11.5 OZUPC: 0007467209193
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Product of Spain
- Water Packed
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium375mg16%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium34mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Artichoke Hearts , Water , Salt , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More