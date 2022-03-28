Hover to Zoom
Mark West Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0085171800004
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Mark West Pinot Noir is a medium-bodied red wine with notes of black cherry, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins. Since 1978, Pinot Noir has been our primary focus at Mark West, and we are devoted to the quality and unique tastes of each region’s harvest. Our wine is sourced from California vineyards in the finest cool-climate regions and undergoes daily punch-downs and pump-overs to produce a well-balanced Pinot Noir. Its gentle and smooth finish pairs well with grilled chicken, spicy shrimp, and grilled romaine hearts.
- Medium-bodied Pinot Noir
- Notes of black cherry, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins
- Sourced from vineyards in the finest cool-climate regions of California