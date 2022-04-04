Founded in 1858 by Camilo Hurtado de Amezaga, Marques de Riscal is the oldest wineries in one of the oldest wineries in la Rioja, the Spanish wine-growing region par excellence. Marques de Riscal's history is based on two fundamental values: tradition and innovation. These two concepts have allowed exceptional levels of quality, making its wines something unique. Today, Marques de Riscal continues to offer products of the highest quality, with organoleptic properties that transport the wine-love.